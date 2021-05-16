XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

