XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $8,666,061.90 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $149.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.