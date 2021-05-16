YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

