Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.64). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 215,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,606. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.