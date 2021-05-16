Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 32,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,558. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $736.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,369.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.