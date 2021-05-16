Zacks: Analysts Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

GATX stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,329 shares of company stock worth $6,815,526. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

