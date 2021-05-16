Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $46.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.94 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $186.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $193.66 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $199.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,535. The company has a market cap of $917.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

