Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 435,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,143. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

