Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 110,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,378. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

