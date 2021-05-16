Zacks: Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,171. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

