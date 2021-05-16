Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit