Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

