Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 27,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

