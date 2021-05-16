Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $5.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $22.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

