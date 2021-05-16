Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

