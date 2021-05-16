Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.26. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Littelfuse by 135.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit