Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.26. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Littelfuse by 135.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

