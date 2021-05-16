Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $34.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.22 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $28.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $136.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.97 billion to $147.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $145.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $232.70 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.