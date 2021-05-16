Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $244.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $242.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,544. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unity Software by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.