Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $2.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

