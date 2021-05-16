Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $47.38 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in First Merchants by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Merchants by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Merchants by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Merchants by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 242,795 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

