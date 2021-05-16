Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $653.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.17. The company had a trading volume of 568,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $180.39.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.