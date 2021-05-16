Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.35. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of PLNT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 1,080,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,004. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

