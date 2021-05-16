Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.35. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of PLNT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 1,080,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,004. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit