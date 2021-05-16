Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $78.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $326.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $477.26 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $497.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 673,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,850. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

