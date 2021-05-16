Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $6.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $6.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.56 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.40 to $38.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SIVB stock opened at $578.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.80 and a 200-day moving average of $451.56. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.