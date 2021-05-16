Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of HL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

