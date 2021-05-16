Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Sell

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KVHI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. Insiders have sold a total of 28,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.