Zacks Investment Research Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

