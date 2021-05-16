Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE EVH opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

