Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

