Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Perion Network by 122.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 47,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Perion Network by 54.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.