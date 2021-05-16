Zacks Investment Research Lowers Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

