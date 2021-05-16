Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

EXP stock opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

