Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.