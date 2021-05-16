Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Strong-Buy

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

TMST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.34 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

