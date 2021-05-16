Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.