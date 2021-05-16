Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,039.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.68 or 0.01486922 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000211 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00138618 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

