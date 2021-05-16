ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

