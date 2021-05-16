Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $307.89 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.06. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.