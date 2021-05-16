zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €223.80 ($263.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 12 month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 12 month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €252.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.11.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

