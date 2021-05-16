Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

