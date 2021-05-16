ZUM TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $289.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $448,545.13 and approximately $289.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00844482 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,641,562,736 coins and its circulating supply is 14,376,240,495 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.