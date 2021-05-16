Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.