Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.