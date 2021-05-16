Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

