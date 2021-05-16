Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 382 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,545,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

