Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 445 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

