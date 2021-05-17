-$0.05 EPS Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth $21,330,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

