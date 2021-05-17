-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,015. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

