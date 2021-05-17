-$0.08 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.23. 796,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,977. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.43.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

