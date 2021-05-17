$0.13 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Clarus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CLAR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $21.38. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $669.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Clarus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

