-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

